5 Atlanta Falcons playing their final game with the team this Sunday

5. Matt Judon, OLB

Defense is the main theme of the Atlanta Falcons list of free agents this offseason. The Falcons have a few important offensive players ready for new contracts (Drew Dalman, KhaDarel Hodge, Rondale Moore, etc.) and almost all of them will be prime re-sign candidates.

Defense is where you find the players who will leave the city; Matt Judon potentially being one of them.

Out of all of the players on this list, Judon is the most uncertain one. The veteran pass rusher has had a fantastic late-season surge with four sacks in the past six games. He is coming off his best game against the Commanders and may give pause to letting him walk.

Price will be the main factor in a potential return, per usual. If he is willing to sign a short, inexpensive contract with the Dirty Birds then he may return.

However, the Falcons may be able to get a compensatory pick if they let him walk. The third-round pick they gave up for him hurts but getting a pick back may lessen the sting.