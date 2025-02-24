5 Atlanta Falcons starters entering the final year of their contracts

1. Grady Jarrett

Fans are unlikely to be forced to wait for an answer on Jarrett's future until next season. The defensive lineman is a huge cap hit that the team must find a way to navigate. The most likely paths forward are a surprise roster cut or an extension that lessens the cap hit this season. Either path the Falcons opt to take will answer the question of Jarrett's upcoming free agency.

After an injury in the 2023 season, the defender's impact has never been quite the same. There is an argument to be made the Falcons should make the painful cut and save needed cap space. Where that becomes difficult is understanding what Jarrett has meant to this franchise and how he has perfectly represented the Falcons and Atlanta.

There isn't a player more deserving to be overpaid on Atlanta's roster when you consider career production and what the player means to the fanbase. However, the job of a savvy front office is to remove emotion and look only at cost vs. production. That path could lead the Falcons into making a difficult offseason decision. No matter what Jarrett's future looks like the defender remains an all-time great in Atlanta history.