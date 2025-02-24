5 Atlanta Falcons starters entering the final year of their contracts

2. Kaleb McGary

McGary's final season under contract the veteran will be tasked with guarding the blindside of Michael Penix Jr. That is a scary thought for Atlanta fans who have watched McGary over the past two seasons. The production has been far better but there are still a handful of plays when it seems the right tackle forgets where he is and cannot block the air in front of him. With Penix's extensive injury history that is easily the biggest question mark for this offense.

With that said, McGary has played at a far more consistent level as of late and deserves to be brought back for the 2025 season. Finding capable tackles isn't an easy task and McGary is a great asset in the rushing game.

Whether or not an extension is in McGary's future will be decided by the 2025 season. Atlanta cannot entertain what the future looks like at the position until they know fully what they have in Penix and how McGary performs under new pressure. The first three starts were solid, but it is a small sample size against three teams that aren't considered great pass-rushing units. What the future is for McGary is very much up in the air.