5 Atlanta Falcons starters entering the final year of their contracts

4. Ray-Ray McCloud

Atlanta finding their third receiver in a special teams gadget player was one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season. Having McCloud under contract not only for the 2024 season but the following year was one of the savvier decisions made by GM Terry Fontenot.

McCloud simply needs to beat a team's third or fourth-best cover option when he is on the field with Pitts, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney. This is the perfect degree of difficulty for a receiver who had a career year and proved to be an important piece of the offense. There isn't any reason to believe that won't continue in the 2025 season.

5. David Onyemata

It seems likely the Falcons will cut the veteran defender at some point in the 2025 offseason. If they decide not to move on from the veteran, it could make sense to re-work the deal and lessen the cap hit in the 2025 season. Jarrett and Onyemata are both at the distinct disadvantage of being aging players on a struggling unit.

It is hard to argue why the Falcons should keep Onyemata when the defense is already awful. Saving the cap space by cutting the veteran is an easy take to defend.