5 Atlanta Falcons who must be better to beat desperate Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
1. Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons running back is coming off arguably the worst game of his career. Aside from being unable to consistently get positive yardage, the back fumbled in a big spot. If not for Darnell Mooney having the awareness to knock the ball out of the endzone and save five points this game could have gone very differently for the Falcons.
With the size that Dallas has up front, the Falcons need both backs locked in to take control of this game. Kirk Cousins is more than capable of beating this secondary but it isn't Atlanta's best path to winning.
2. Matthew Judon
If you turn on the tape and watch Judon's last four games there is a clear reason for the severe regression. Teams understand that the veteran is Atlanta's lone hope of getting to the passer. Double team Judon and there isn't anyone likely to make you pay for it along Atlanta's defensive line. Judon is consistently being given extra attention and has very little support around him.
Still, Atlanta's best pass rusher has to find ways to get home more consistently and that starts this week against Dak Prescott. Atlanta needs a defining game from their best pass-rushing threat.