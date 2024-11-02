5 Atlanta Falcons who must be better to beat desperate Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
3. Nate Landman
The Atlanta Falcons run defense has been a complete mess and that can be put on the middle of the defense. Yes, you would like to see better play from the interior but the linebackers have been far worse than expected. Landman has taken a clear step back since returning from injury.
Already limited speed has taken a hit and there seems to be a struggle to finish plays. Either Landman isn't completely healthy or there is something missing for a player who helped define this defense in the 2023 season.
4. Kaden Elliss
At least with Nate Landman, you have the injury to blame for the major regression. What is the excuse for Kaden Elliss? What a complete mess of a season from the Atlanta starter. It hasn't mattered what role you put Elliss into the veteran struggles to get it done. Perhaps it is time to consider changing his role and stop asking so much of a player who is continually failing to deliver.
The problem for the Falcons is a lack of other options to turn to. With JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen both dealing with injuries the options the team could turn to are extremely limited.