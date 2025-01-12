5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in the 2024 season

1. Kirk Cousins

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins, it was almost universally viewed as a great move. The Falcons hadn't found a franchise quarterback since parting ways with Matt Ryan. The team's ill-advised chase of Deshaun Watson, push out the franchise legend. This left the Falcons signing Marcus Mariota and drafting Desmond Ridder.

What followed was as bad a level of quarterback play as the league has seen. Ridder and Mariota both filled out highlight reels with how not to play the position. Signing Cousins was understandable and appeared to be a great fit for a team with a myriad of weapons.

However, the decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. on the heels of signing Cousins made less sense. It put pressure on a player whose history suggests comfort and confidence are needed to thrive. No matter the reason for his implosion the Falcons would end up paying Cousins $90-million for 14 games.

A move that seemed like an obvious win is now one of the worst contracts in franchise history. The Falcons are left attempting to sell the idea of bringing Cousins back next season as the backup behind Penix. A good idea that turned into a trainwreck of a deal.