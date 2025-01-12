5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in the 2024 season

2. Matthew Judon

The Falcons' biggest offseason move defensively was trading for New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon. The pass rusher was supposed to step in and be the primary threat to the quarterback in the 2024 season. Judon's 5.5 sacks are deceiving in that the majority of that production came in a cleanup role. Judon looked to have aged overnight and have no interest in playing with the high motor he had shown in New England.

The lack of effort and production would cause Judon's snaps to lessen in the middle of the season. The veteran found his way back into the lineup more consistently at the end of the season due to improved effort and a sheer lack of other options.

Spending a third-round pick to acquire Judon for one season is objectively a failure for the Falcons. If there was an understandable defense it is the fact Terry Fontenot was unlikely to hit on the pick anyway. The GM's draft history is less than impressive leaving room to believe this was a great decision at the time. One that would age poorly leaving the Falcons still searching for a capable edge rusher this offseason.