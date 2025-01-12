5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in the 2024 season

3. Kyle Pitts

This was supposed to be the season that Kyle Pitts finally returned to the player he was in his rookie season. The excuses seemed understandable with a serious injury thought to impact his 2023 season. Add in the fact that it had been Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder tossing him the football, and there were legitimate excuses for his lack of production. The counter to this would be receiver Drake London still finding ways to impact games with less-than-stellar quarterback play.

Whether it was Kirk Cousins at his best or when Michael Penix Jr. took over the issues remained for Pitts. It is clear the Falcons made a mistake choosing the tight-end as highly as they did. His lack of effort or ability to fight through contact has gone from odd to beyond frustrating.

Whether it was causing Penix's first career interception or finding a way to botch a catch the tight-end is at least consistent. With Pitts already under contract for the 2025 season it will be interesting to see what the Falcons opt to do here. The talent remains but there simply hasn't been a consistent level of production since his impressive rookie season.