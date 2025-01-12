5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in the 2024 season

4. Lorenzo Carter

Why did the Falcons bring back Lorenzo Carter for the 2024 season? The edge rusher has never been above average at rushing the quarterback and it would have been a cap saving move. One that allowed the team to explore bringing in a veteran pass rusher that could make an impact. Carter's play has never been great and devolved completely this past season.

Carter's lone defense of staying on the field was an ability to set the edge and play the run. It was clear this wasn't happening at a capable level either and Carter fell out of the lineup. Much like Judon, the veteran was given a second-chance due to a lack of other options and continued to be unable to make an impact.

Despite starting eleven games and appearing in 13 the veteran didn't log a single sack in the 2024 season. Carter only hit the quarterback twice all season and consistently had a negative impact. This is a move that can't be explained away considering Carter's history. It was a bad decision to allow the veteran to return and inconsistent production turned into zero production. Time for the Falcons to move on and attempt to find a better answer.