5 Atlanta Falcons who robbed the team blind in the 2024 season

5. Richie Grant

While the Atlanta safety might not be among the team's top cap hits his base salary is surprisingly high. The team opted to bring Grant back despite the lack of production throughout his career thus far. If Grant was around the football it was most likely a missed tackle or a big catch for the other team. It is the reason why the Falcons signed Justin Simmons and attempted to phase Grant out of the defense completely.

Grant still found his way onto the field at times and was still the same player. There simply isn't an excuse to bring this lack of production back for another season. There are cheaper options that have a higher upside and would be better depth.

With Grant hitting free agency it is likely the last time we see the safety in an Atlanta uniform. Justin Simmons is a free agent as well leaving it in question who starts alongside Jessie Bates in the 2025 season. What is known is that it won't be Grant who remains a miss as a draft pick and cap space the Falcons should have saved in the offseason.