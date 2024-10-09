5 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the hot seat heading into Week 6
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson
This might not be a popular suggestion based on the draft pick the Atlanta Falcons spent on Robinson and the talent he has flashed. However, Tyler Allgeier isn't getting stopped at the line of scrimmage with the regularity of Robinson. At worst allow the back the chance to get even carries with Robinson and adjust according to the results.
In no way is this suggesting taking Robinson out of the offense or not having him as a consistent threat. Rather pointing out the uncomfortable truth that Allgeier has more experience and seems to get more positive runs within Zac Robinson's scheme. Either the attack needs to be changed to benefit what Robinson does well or the Falcons need to admit Allgeier deserves a starting role or at least to be getting equal carries.
With three years of team control for Robinson there are plenty of carries ahead for the second-year player. This is about giving the offense its best chance in 2024 and letting Robinson take a step back and see if Allgeier's hot start can continue. At worst the back struggles in the role and you shift back to Robinson taking a heavier workload. The numbers would suggest you should at least try.