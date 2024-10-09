5 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the hot seat heading into Week 6
By Nick Halden
2. Lorenzo Carter
What does Lorenzo Carter do well as a pass rusher? We aren't talking about a willingness to chase the play or setting the edge. As just a pass rusher what does Carter do at a high level? Watching the veteran frustrations are growing and it is obvious the Falcons can only improve at the position. Whether it is a blockbuster trade or making moves in free agency the Falcons need to attempt to adjust their current edge rush.
Arnold Ebiketie is the second option behind Carter and hasn't been any better. We are five games into the season and neither player has gotten to the quarterback once. Matthew Judon, Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Dee Alford are the only Atlanta players to register a sack thus far.
Give Atlanta credit for finding a way to a winning record with zero pass rush. Lorenzo Carter being benched at some point this season wouldn't be at all surprising. There was a reasonable argument to cut Carter this past offseason. A move that is looking increasingly like one that should have been made in favor of a player capable of getting to the quarterback. It is time for Atlanta to make a move and bench Carter.