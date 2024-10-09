5 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the hot seat heading into Week 6
By Nick Halden
4. Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line looked just as capable with Storm Norton filling in as they did with their highly-paid right tackle. McGary is going to have at least one moment a game where it appears he forgets why he is on the field. Sloppy footwork will allow an edge rusher to blow by and put Kirk Cousins in a dangerous position.
It is hard to believe the Falcons couldn't find a similar level of play at a much lower cost. While the Falcons tackle is in no danger of losing his job right now the Falcons will have a difficult decision to make long term. It will be very tempting to save cap space for a highly paid unit by cutting McGary and looking for a cheaper option that offers the same level of production.
McGary can change this by not adding to his growing blooper reel once a game. No one is expecting perfection against the great edge rushers in today's game. However, you must be disciplined and at times McGary is the complete opposite. If the right tackle is going to be a long term answer we must see a far more consistent level of production down the stretch.