5 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the hot seat heading into Week 6
By Nick Halden
5. Terry Fontenot
The Terry Fontenot years with Arthur Smith are seemingly being forgotten as Atlanta has started the season off hot. Yes, the team has free agency and trade wins but where are this team's draft picks? This year's first-round pick is riding the bench while Cousins looks like he has at least 2-3 years left improving each week.
Atlanta's 2024 class has been one of the worst in recent memory and that is a considerable accomplishment. It is still very early but Fontenot needs some draft wins as the season wears on. There are clear arguments the Falcons made the wrong choices when they selected Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Penix. Each of those first-round selections have been under Fontenot's leadership.
Add in the consistent misses in the later rounds and this year's whiff and the Atlanta GM has to be feeling at least a level of heat. If the Falcons season doesn't go as planned someone must pay and it isn't going to be Kirk Cousins with his huge contract. Considering owner Arthur Blank's historic patience with head coaches Raheem Morris is likely safe as well. This means with the draft misses and history with Smith if things go awry, it is Fontenot most likely to pay for the Falcons.