5 Atlanta Falcons who undoubtedly won't be back in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons won't have the cash they have had in previous years this upcoming offseason. Moves will be made, but don't expect another Jessie Bates or Kirk Cousins-type signing.

It also means many players will walk. The other day we covered three players who will be re-signed, so we will now look at five players who won't.

Five players the Atlanta Falcons won't bring back in 2025

Avery Williams, RB

In 2022, Avery Williams was the NFL's best punt returner leading the league in yards per punt return, by a mile. Unfortunately, he sustained a season-ending injury before the 2023 season and his return to the field this year hasn't gone as he would've liked.

Don't expect him to be re-signed with other options at kick and punt returner on the roster.

Lorenzo Carter, OLB

Lorenzo Carter is due to hit free agency after another average season with the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Georgia Bulldog has had too high of expectations in Atlanta. He is a rotational player who has been asked to start and would benefit from finding a fresh start next season. There is little reason for him to be re-signed.

Matt Judon, OLB

Matt Judon has been the defense's biggest disappointment this season. The Falcons went from trading a third-round pick for him to be a dominant sack artist to benching him on pass-rush downs. He has had little impact for his new team and will undoubtedly look for his fourth NFL team.

Richie Grant, S

Richie Grant is another player who could benefit from a fresh start next year. The Falcons' second-round pick in 2021 hasn't had a great start to his career. He has had plenty of opportunities to prove himself but has always ended up back on the bench.

While Raheem Morris has been a fan of Grant, at least publicly, there is little reason to bring him back. He is yet another example of a Terry Fontenot draft bust.

Justin Simmons, S

Clearly, Justin Simmons' best days are behind him. The Falcons signed the veteran late and initially, it appeared like a great move but that narrative has quickly changed. He has seemingly been in the middle of most bad plays and has consistently looked slow in coverage. Don't expect Simmons to re-sign with the Falcons.