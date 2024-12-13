5 Atlanta Falcons whose jobs could be in danger with a fifth-straight loss
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
One would think it isn't a hot take to believe a quarterback who has eight more interceptions than touchdowns over his last four games could be benched. It was slightly surprising to see the Falcons not consider a change after the loss to the Vikings. Kirk defending his own play by pointing out it was a step forward didn't go over well.
This is understandable when you consider that the quarterback's improvement was throwing two interceptions instead of the four he tossed the week before. If the Falcons lose to Desmond Ridder and the Raiders their season is all but over. Yes, they could still hang in the division race for another week but losing to the Raiders ends your season.
Atlanta doesn't deserve any consideration for the postseason and Kirk Cousins must be sent to the bench. What that means for 2025 and his contract moving forward is a problem to solve at a later date. You simply cannot continue to trot Cousins out based on what he did the first six weeks of the season. If Kirk doesn't play at a high level on Monday it is time to turn to Penix and it could be Kirk's final start.