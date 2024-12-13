5 Atlanta Falcons whose jobs could be in danger with a fifth-straight loss
By Nick Halden
2. Terry Fontenot
If you lose a fifth straight game no job should be safe if Arthur Blank is as tired of losing as his team's fans are. Start with the GM who has consistently whiffed in the draft and handed Kirk Cousins his current contract. Kirk's deal in itself isn't awful if you don't follow the move by drafting a quarterback you refuse to start due to said deal.
There is an argument this move should have already been made when Arthur Smith was fired. The GM and head coach were the perfect tandem unable to figure out how to build a roster or fix the pass rush or quarterback positions. Fast forward a year later and it appears little has changed. It should take the Falcons winning out and having a solid playoff game to save Fontenot's job.
Atlanta's GM has drafted so poorly and put the team in consistently awful positions at quarterback it is impossible to defend. At this point Atlanta would have a better chance of fixing this team simply allowing a fan to handle the draft and quarterback positions. It unquestionably couldn't get any worse than what we've seen over the last three years.