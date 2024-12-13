5 Atlanta Falcons whose jobs could be in danger with a fifth-straight loss
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons head coach is absolutely on the hot seat if he loses a fifth straight game refusing to give Penix a chance. Losing to the Raiders at this point is reason enough to have your future considered. If that loss was to Desmond Ridder and basically pushes you out of playoff contention there is every reason to consider whether you have the right coach in place.
Bigger picture than this one game, Raheem Morris has coached a team that is consistently sloppy and doesn't look to be properly prepared. It is easy to see why the Falcons fell in love with Raheem Morris and made the hire over more accomplished options.
Owner Arthur Blank was extremely patient with both Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith. It is hard to see this changing with Morris barring a loss to the Raiders and an absolute collapse to end the season. Even in year one if you lose to tanking teams and cannot properly prepare your team there is a reason to question your future. Of the options on the list, Morris is most likely to return in 2025, however, lose to the Raiders and it is at least a conversation.