5 Atlanta Falcons whose jobs could be in danger with a fifth-straight loss
By Nick Halden
5. Kyle Pitts
The Falcons likely need to move on from Pitts no matter how the final four games go. The only thing that could change this is if Penix is put into the lineup and shows great chemistry with the tight-end. At this point, it is only fair assume Pitts is the problem even with the poor quarterback play Atlanta is getting.
It hasn't stopped Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Bijan Robinson from all enjoying great seasons. Even rewinding you see great production from Drake London who is overcoming terrible quarterback play from Desmond Ridder.
Pitts has consistently been unable to find ways to contribute or gain his quarterback's trust. At this point, it is hard to argue that there is any reason not to give up on what was a failed draft pick. One great season with Matt Ryan has fooled fans for three straight seasons into believing in Pitts. The lack of effort and chemistry with any of his past three quarterbacks cannot be put on the position alone. It is time for the Falcons to cut their losses and attempt to find a starting tight-end that can add to the passing attack