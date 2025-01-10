5 Best moments in Atlanta Falcons frustrating 2024 campaign

1. Kirk Cousins heart stopping OT win vs. Tampa Bay

As a reminder, the Atlanta Falcons started the season 1-2 and needed back-to-back divisional wins to put their season back on track. The pressure was all on Atlanta to find a way to get it done and redeem a difficult loss against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kirk Cousins set a franchise passing record for the most passing yards in a single game and not one yard was empty calories.

The Falcons needed every last yard to keep up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa offense. Cousins would drive the Falcons for a game-tying field goal as regulation expired. Younghoe Koo delivered in a point in the season when the kicker still had the team's full trust. Tied game heading to overtime and the Falcons would receive the ball first.

On the team's first drive Kirk Cousins would convert a key third-down to Drake London. London suffered an injury on the play forcing the Falcons to turn to their special teams ace to step in. The ball would find Hodge quickly with Cousins checking the ball down and Hodge turning into into THE play of the game. An electric moment when it felt the Falcons had to be taken seriously.