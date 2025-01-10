5 Best moments in Atlanta Falcons frustrating 2024 campaign

2. Kirk's game winning drive on the road in Philly

It looked as if the Falcons were going to fall to 0-2 heading back home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles were in control and Kirk Cousins threw a interception that gave them the chance to run out the clock. However, a dropped pass from Saquon Barkley opened the door for the Falcons to have a chance for a miracle drive.

Arguably the best drive of Kirk's short tenure in Atlanta the quarterback was on fire. Perfect passes to Darnell Mooney helped set up a game winner caught by Drake London. London's celebration was a bit too much for the officials who would throw a flag to put the extra point in doubt. In a tied game the Falcons kicker still nailed the game-winning kick to give the Falcons the lead with second left on the clock.

It was a defining moment for an Atlanta offense that has struggled so badly against the Steelers. Cousins looked the part of a franchise quarterback and had given the Falcons what would easily be their best win of the season. Jessie Bates would call game picking off Jalen Hurts and ending the night for the Eagles.