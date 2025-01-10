5 Best moments in Atlanta Falcons frustrating 2024 campaign

3. Michael Penix Jr.'s late-game heroics vs. Washington

Atlanta's season was ended in Washington with Tampa Bay taking back control of the NFC South. Still, this game had so many moments when Michael Penix Jr. showed why he is the future of the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, there were a handful of rookie moments as well but that is expected of a young quarterback in his second career start with a playoff spot on the line. Penix lived up to expectations and more than did his part to give the Falcons a chance.

Converting two long 4th downs including a touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts to tie the game was a defining moment. Penix followed this up when the defense got him the ball back by giving Riley Patterson a chance to end the game with a long field goal. Patterson's kick was on line but laughably short with the game going to overtime and Penix never touching the ball again.

Still, even in a loss this was a defining moment for the franchise. One that showed with an improved defense Atlanta now has a quarterback capable of scoring in an extreme pressure situation.