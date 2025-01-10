5 Best moments in Atlanta Falcons frustrating 2024 campaign

4. Koo's record kick

Anytime the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints it is going to be among the season's best moments. When it happens on a record-setting walk off kick it is a difficult bar to raise. Younghoe Koo would lead the Falcons to a 26-24 win nailing a 58-walk off kick. This was the first hint that something wasn't quite right with Atlanta's quarterback. While there were still solid games ahead this was the first time you could see the wheels begin to fall off.

To Kirk's credit, the offense did overcome early Saints momentum to claw themselves back into position to secure the win. However, it took a record-setting kick to give the Falcons the win. It was the first moment fans had reason to believe this team was a contender capable of overcoming a rough start.

While what followed was frustrating beating the Saints gave the Falcons a 1-0 division record that they would run to 4-0 before losing their final two divisional games. Atlanta's season was back on track and Younghoe continued to build his legend. Both stories would come to frustrating ends, but in the moment it was a great week to be an Atlanta Falcons fan.