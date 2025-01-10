5 Best moments in Atlanta Falcons frustrating 2024 campaign

5. Atlanta's win over New York

Beating the Giants isn't exactly an accomplishment at this point but it felt a chance to save the season. Michael Penix Jr. had an impressive debut and less than a week after struggling to beat the Raiders, the Falcons blew the Giants off the field. The game was out of hand early and the Falcons winning would give them the chance to control their own destiny once again.

Tampa Bay lost to the Dallas Cowboys and the Falcons were given the NFC South lead with two weeks left in the season. With Michael Penix Jr. under center fans once again had a reason to believe in this team. Two wins and they would be hosting a wildcard game in Atlanta with their rookie quarterback having saved the season.

Part of what made the two overtime losses that followed so back-breaking is how close the Falcons were to making that a reality. Still, this was a good moment in the season after weeks of frustration. Atlanta's year and hopes should have been over and they were given a gift. Yes, one they failed to take advantage of but it was a good moment for a franchise desperate to claim momentum.