5 Best moments of Atlanta Falcons first six weeks of 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins to Hodge for a walk-off OT win over Tampa
If we're counting down the best moments of the Atlanta Falcons season it is going to be hard to top this one. Drake London had to leave the field on the first drive of OT and special teamer and backup receiver KhDarel Hodge had to step in. Cousins had already set the season league high in passing yards and would add to it to give him a 500-yard night and a walk-off touchdown.
Cousins threw a perfect to his right to Hodge who made the catch and shook off the first attempted tackle. Using his speed and blockers in front Hodge had what was the best moment of his career and easily the top moment of Atlanta's season. Weaving through the traffic Hodge scored ending the game and handing Atlanta their second straight win.
A win that would give the team the tiebreaker over Tampa and control of the NFC South. It was an electric moment that will have great meaning down the stretch of the season. It was a level of Atlanta magic the franchise has missed since Julio Jones and Matt Ryan left their prime.