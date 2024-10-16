5 Best moments of Atlanta Falcons first six weeks of 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's game-winning drive against Philly
A close second has to be Atlanta's late game-winning drive against the Eagles. Moments after Bijan Robinson was stopped on a key 4th down and the Eagles head coach was clowning Atlanta the veteran quarterback had a chance to silence the crowd. It was the team's first look at what Kirk Cousins could do for this offense.
If anything, the drive was far too easy with Cousins leaving too much time on the clock. Throws to Pitts, Mooney, and London highlighted what was a sign of this offense waking up. Robinson put the game in the hands of Cousins and the quarterback delivered at a level fans hadn't seen since Matt Ryan was pushed out of Atlanta.
What a moment for the veteran and a team that many were already giving up on after the mess that was the first week of the season. In retrospect for Atlanta's season, how big was this win? It has helped put Atlanta in control of their division and was the turning point for this offense. Kirk Cousins' primetime and anti-clutch narratives took a big hit in this one as did those doubting this Atlanta team. A drive that would only be outdone by the magic in overtime three weeks later.