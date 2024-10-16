5 Best moments of Atlanta Falcons first six weeks of 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Koo's walk off kick vs. New Orleans
Another moment in the first six weeks of the season that would typically top any list. The Falcons were on the ropes vs. New Orleans and Derek Carr. The Saints offense moved the ball well and Atlanta's offense was unable to punch it in. Moving the ball wasn't a problem but they consistently relied on Younghoe Koo to put points on the board unable to punch it in. Something that cost them and allowed the Saints to take a late lead.
The Falcons were looking at falling to 1-3 on the season and facing a must-win against Tampa on Thursday night. Kirk Cousins calmly was able to get the Falcons to the middle of the field and give Atlanta's kicker a shot at winning the game. Koo had hit three kicks on the day but was asked to win the game from 58-yards. It was a new career long for a kicker whose previous record was at 54-yards.
Drake London and the Atlanta sideline nervously watching the game taken out of their hands. Koo calmly sat back and nailed the kick as if it were a meaningless chip shot with Atlanta mobbing Koo and celebrating a key win.