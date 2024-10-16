5 Best moments of Atlanta Falcons first six weeks of 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Koo's game-tying kick against Tampa
Before we get to the kick let's give credit to the Atlanta offense for giving the Atlanta kicker a chance. A back-and-forth shootout in Atlanta with the Bucs came down to who had the ball last and Baker delivered what looked to be a win. However, Kirk Cousins and the offense had other ideas getting the ball within Koo's range and clocking it with one second left on the clock.
On the night Atlanta's kicker had struggled for the first time all season. Koo had a kick blocked and missed another two attempts. The first miss wouldn't count with a penalty giving the Atlanta kicker a second chance he again pulled far left. Tampa gave Koo even more time to think about it and the chances of a comeback win hung on the foot of the Atlanta kicker. A delay of game penalty moved the kick back even further and the anticipation built.
Younghoe Koo sent the ball perfectly through the uprights forcing overtime. This allowed Cousins to get to 500-passing yards setting the franchise record and for the walk off play from Hodge. The best moment of Atlanta's season happened because of Younghoe Koo.