5 Best moments of Atlanta Falcons first six weeks of 2024 season
By Nick Halden
5. Troy Andersen's touchdown vs. New Orleans
The hate Atlanta has for New Orleans makes the last play of our early countdown easy to select. Against any other team perhaps this play doesn't make the cut, however, this is a tradition like no other. Derek Carr throwing a touchdown to the wrong team when playing the Falcons is welcomed and hilarious to watch.
Last year it was Jessie Bates' turn and now it was linebacker Troy Andersen. Watching Andersen make the play off the Matthew Judon tip and turn on the jets had every Atlanta fan standing both in the stadium and at home watching. Making this type of play against the most hated team in the division is going to win you much love and respect.
Watching Andersen flash surprising speed and evade Chris Olave for one of only two touchdowns Atlanta would score was a moment of perfection. The longer Derek Carr remains the quarterback for the Saints the happier Atlanta fans will be. The complete opposite of clutch you know at least once a game the veteran is going to give you a chance for this type of play. What a moment for Andersen one that gave Atlanta's offense time to figure things out and helped set up a late game-winning kick.