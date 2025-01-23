5 Desperate teams most likely to help Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins' contract

1. Las Vegas Raiders

It's easy to see the Raiders don't have the best judgment at the quarterback position. Consider the fact last offseason of all the quarterbacks in the draft and in free agency the Raiders decided the best fit was Gardner Minshew. The Falcons need to find a team that isn't going to draft a quarterback and is out of position to sign the top free agents. It seems the Raiders are the perfect fit for this when you look at their draft spot and consider who wants to join the team.

It isn't a great landing spot for a quarterback looking at the potential weapons. Brock Bowers is arguably the best young pass catcher in the game but after the tight-end things get very bleak. The Raiders cannot offer the league's top targets a reason to land with them and for that reason will likely settle for a lesser target.

The Raiders and Kirk Cousins make a level of sense when you look at the landscape of the division as well. You're competing against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Bo Nix. You need something to sell your fans on as a reason to stay invested and a veteran quarterback could be their answer.