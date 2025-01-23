5 Desperate teams most likely to help Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins' contract

2. Cleveland Browns

When talking about the why the Raiders make sense for Kirk Cousins the same reasoning applies to the Browns. Cleveland has already seemingly lost their starter for the 2025 season. The team needs to find an answer that could play at a high level without investing in a rookie quarterback. Cleveland has another season of Deshaun Watson and must continue to hope the quarterback is able to turn the clock back to what he was in Houston.

Kirk Cousins isn't far from what the team has been turning to with Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston the most recent answers. Already your cap space is a mess and taking on Kirk's deal isn't going to do anything but give your fans a bit more hope. A cursed franchise that cannot get out of their own way has to be at the top of the list of potential suitors.

Cousins would have a difficult time not being an upgrade over Watson. At the very least the veteran can attempt to salvage his career and prove he has something left in the tank. It is hard to see Cleveland contending for anything of note even if Cousins turns back the clock. Still, it is far too obvious of a potential fit to ignore.