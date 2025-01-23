5 Desperate teams most likely to help Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins' contract

3. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is predicted to finally walk away from football this offseason. The Jets won five games and are out of position to draft one of the two top quarterback prospects. Your options are going to be signing a backup quarterback or looking at lesser prospects. While Rodgers didn't work out for the team the roster remains loaded. There is a lot of talent on the New York roster that simply hasn't been put with the right head coach and quarterback.

This isn't at all to argue that Kirk Cousins would be that correct answer. Rather it is pointing out another franchise that cannot get out of their own way could talk themselves into trading for Cousins. If Rodgers walks away and you have to start completely over at the position a veteran quarterback makes sense.

While it seemed from the outside Rodgers divided and caused chaos, Kirk Cousins will do the complete opposite. No matter whether there is anything left in the tank or not for the veteran he will be a great change for New York. It is an easy change to sell that the Jets could at least consider.