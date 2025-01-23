5 Desperate teams most likely to help Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins' contract

4. Minnesota Vikings

Another great season followed by a first-round exit after your quarterback melted on the big stage. It is hard to see the team retaining Sam Darnold considering how things ended. You have Daniel Jones and J.J. McCarthy both as cheaper options that could run your offense. However, the Falcons should at least reach out to see if the Vikings have missed Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is under a large contract but it could be escaped by the Vikings after one season. Allow the veteran to return and compete with McCarthy for the starting role. Best case scenario, you are able to rebuild his confidence and get the production you had pre-injury.

The worst way it plays out you have McCarthy outplay Cousins and have the veteran as an expensive backup option helping guide the next franchise guy. It seems the most likely path for the Vikings is believing their head coach can get the most out of cheaper options at the position.

Still, considering Kirk's history and how loved he was in Minnesota it is a fit that is at least worth noting. The Vikings and Cousins joining forces again after one season apart would be a great offseason story.