5 Desperate teams most likely to help Atlanta Falcons with Kirk Cousins' contract

5. New York Giants

When talking about franchises that cannot get out of their own way the Giants always must be included. This is the same franchise that had Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in their building for years and opted to pay Jones. The team went into the season with Drew Lock as their backup option and Malik Nabers expected to save the offense. It was a predictable hot mess as the Giants watched Barkley explode with their division rival.

This is a miserable fanbase that hasn't had a good season since Eli Manning departed. They are on the fringe of being in reach of drafting one of the top two prospects at the position. However, considering the team's history it wouldn't be at all surprising to see them mess it up.

Kirk Cousins is an interesting option for a GM and head coach that has been put on notice. You bring in a player that wants to win now in a division that is surprisingly stacked. Adding Cousins and another star weapon the front office could talk themselves into believing they can take a step forward. Another team the Falcons must at least reach out and talk with as they head into a pivotal offseason.