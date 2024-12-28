5 Falcons reunite with former head coach Dan Quinn in Week 17

Current Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn started as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons taking them to the postseason twice and Super Bowl LI.

But for all the success he brought early, it was the opposite over his final few seasons. The head coach was fired in 2021 and became the Cowboys' defensive coordinator earning himself another head coaching job with the Commanders.

To say the Falcons are a much different team since Quinn was standing on the sidelines would be an understatement. In just four short years, the roster has just five names left.

Now, those five players will look to upset their former coach by beating him on Sunday Night Football.

Five Falcons look to upset their former coach Dan Quinn on SNF

Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Grady Jarrett, and A.J. Terrell will see a familiar face coaching on the opposite sideline on Sunday Night Football.

Having just five players left after four years shows just how much change has happened in Atlanta.

Franchise legends like Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones, and Alex Mack have been replaced with younger stars.

When Quinn was fired, Matthews was in his seventh season, Jarrett was in his sixth season, McGary and Lindstrom were in their second season, and Terrell was a rookie.

Matthews is the only player who has seen four different head coaches come through the building as he was a rookie in Mike Smith's final season.

Dan Quinn, the Falcons' head coach from 2015 to partway through 2020, will lead the opposing Washington Commanders who hope to clinch the playoffs with a win. Meanwhile, his five former players hope to inch closer to an NFC South title, or even possibly clinch it for the first time since Quinn led the team in 2016.

As for the game itself, there will be no shortage of storylines: Dan Quinn's revenge, the revenge of those five players, both teams fighting to end postseason droughts, the battle of top-ten rookies, etc.