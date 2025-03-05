5 Former Atlanta Falcons the team could reunite with during the 2025 offseason

1. Austin Hooper

Kyle Pitts continues to be a speculated trade target throughout the 2025 offseason. If the Falcons were to move on from the pass catcher, they are going to need an offensive upgrade over Charlie Woerner. The backup tight-end is a great blocker and solid part of the Atlanta offense. However, you aren't going to rely on Woerner to help Michael Penix Jr. in his first season as a starter.

That is a role former Falcon Austin Hooper would be perfect for. Hooper has been a part of a handful of dysfunctional teams and still finds ways to contribute. If the Falcons move on from Pitts, signing Hooper makes sense for both sides.

2. Calais Campbell

Does Campbell have any interest in playing another season? The veteran is still playing at a high enough level that he can pick his landing spot if he desires to keep playing. The lone season spent in Atlanta was a failure, making a reunion a tough sell. However, Atlanta is desperate to fix the pass rush and might be willing to pay a bit more than market value for the veteran's return. Of all the fits on the list this makes the most sense for both sides.