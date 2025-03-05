5 Former Atlanta Falcons the team could reunite with during the 2025 offseason

4. Dante Fowler Jr.

The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. expecting the pass rusher to be the primary option getting to the quarterback. Fowler's lack of production was frustrating and ended with Atlanta cutting the veteran two seasons later. Nothing has changed for a player who still needs stars around him to be able to get to the quarterback.

However, what has changed is the understanding of what Fowler is at this point in his career. The veteran is a great rotational edge rusher that can create negative plays when put into the right system. If the price is right, a reunion could make sense for the Falcons.

5. Olamide Zaccheaus

The Falcons badly need to improve their receiver depth and signing this former Falcon would be the perfect remedy. Zaccheaus was great in Atlanta when used in a depth role. The only issues the receiver faced were when the team asked him to be a primary target. With Darnell Mooney and Drake London firmly entrenched as the team's primary receivers, the former Falcon would thrive in a return to Atlanta.

The one concern with this move is whether or not the veteran is out of Atlanta's price range. If that isn't the case, the move is an obvious one.