5 free agents Atlanta Falcons inexplicably passed up on

Super Bowls aren't won on the first day of free agency, but entertainment is. It is always fun to see your team making signings left and right, even when most don't work out.

We saw that with the Atlanta Falcons over the past two years, with splashes like Jessie Bates III, Kirk Cousins, and Darnell Mooney. Unfortunately, this year is different with a much different cap situation.

Nevertheless, here are five names that the Falcons should've agreed to terms with.

5 free agents Atlanta Falcons shouldn't have passed on

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals - 4yrs, $76.1M)

Josh Sweat landed the contract most expected he would as he reunites with Jonathan Gannon. The Falcons don't have the fortunes to sit on their hands with their defense. They could've made moves to make a similar offer, even if it's a huge risk. Josh Sweat would've gone a long way in fixing this defense.

OLB Harold Landry (Patriots - 3yrs, $43.5M)

This one stings more than Josh Sweat. Harold Landry is worth an annual salary of $14.5M as an impact pass rusher. He signed over the weekend because he was released by the Titans and the Falcons should've made a better offer.

CB Carlton Davis (Patriots - 3yrs, $60M)

Paying a No. 2 cornerback $20M a year might seem overkill, but Mike Vrabel and the Patriots felt comfortable doing it. Carlton Davis is a stingy veteran who would've secured the huge hole on the other side of A.J. Terrell. He isn't a perfect scheme fit but he would've been an excellent addition.

CB D.J. Reed (Lions - 3yrs, $48M)

With connections to Jeff Ulbrich, I would be shocked if the Atlanta Falcons didn't make an offer to D.J. Reed. He was always the top candidate to be the splash signing of the offseason. However, the allure of joining the Lions was likely too much to beat.

S Jeremy Chinn (Raiders - 2yrs, $16M)

This was shocking -- and painful. Jeremy Chinn's contract with the Raiders is worth less than I thought he would go for. He is a big, linebacker-type safety -- something the Falcons need. Terry Fontenot should've made a similar or better offer to the former Commanders safety.