5 free agents the Falcons must completely disregard in free agency

There are plenty of free agent signings that turn into disasters every year (there is a big elephant in the room). Many players earn their paydays off a facade season, a specific scheme fit, or the preconceived notions of the paying team.

For my money, the biggest example of that will be a Vikings quarterback, for the second year in a row. Sam Darnold will land a big contract because he was in a perfect situation last year. Fortunately, the Falcons will be out of that market this season so we don't have to worry.

However, there are players we should be worried about this offseason.

Free agents the Falcons must steer clear of in free agency

Drew Dalman, C

Drew Dalman has been an exceptional player for the Atlanta Falcons for years. But that doesn't mean it makes sense for them to re-sign him.

This team isn't in the right situation to pay him eight figures annually. They have a cheaper option in Ryan Neuzil, they have already paid big money to three offensive linemen, their quarterback doesn't have extensive chemistry with him, he isn't the greatest pass blocker, and they should be spending money on defense. Letting him walk is the best decision for both sides.

Joey Bosa, DE

I will say it a hundred times over, the Falcons don't have the luxury of taking a risk on Joey Bosa. This team needs someone they can count on if they are paying big money for a pass rusher. Bosa is anything but a reliable player having played a full season in just two of his nine seasons. In the past three seasons, he has averaged just six starts. This is the last financial commitment this team needs.

Haason Reddick, OLB

Haason Reddick's stock has plummeted in just one year. The former Pro Bowler went from one of the best in the league to having one sack in ten games in Jeff Ulbrich's defense.

Ulbrich's firsthand account of his demise might be enough to keep his new team away. However, the Falcons were rumored to have heavy interest in trading for him last year which may turn this into a big in-house debate. No matter what happens, the franchise must use their money on someone else.

Byron Murphy, CB

Byron Murphy is your typical splashy cornerback; he makes some great plays but is an average overall player. He was often given a tough task in Brian Flores' defense but he has also been an average player throughout his career. He is going to land a big contract that comes back to bite a team -- hopefully, not the Falcons

Justin Simmons, S

Much has been made about Justin Simmons' poor season in Atlanta. Many fans argue that Jimmy Lake was to blame, a valid point. But it doesn't change that he was slow on the field -- something that will only get worse.

The other piece is that he clearly isn't the long-term solution next to Jessie Bates. The Falcons must find a solution, preferably on day two of the draft.