5 Moments in Julio Jones' career Atlanta Falcons fans will never forget

After spending the last year in free agency, former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones has officially retired from the league. After spending ten years in Atlanta and three additional seasons in a secondary role, the receiver is walking away. While the longevity isn't as great as some, the receiver's peak can match up almost any NFL legend. Looking back at the defining moments, it is hard to pick with some far too obvious to ignore.

Julio Jones Super Bowl catch

Revisiting Atlanta's 2016 run to the Super Bowl isn't a memory many Falcons fans want to dredge. However, this is a needed reminder of a player on the biggest stage who made THE play that should have won the game and given Jones his first ring.

The Patriots' unfortunate comeback had started with Atlanta holding onto their lead 28-20 with less than five minutes remaining in the final quarter. Matt Ryan would step through the Patriot pass rush and lace a sideline throw dangerously over a defender for Jones to make an impossible toe-tapping grab that should have ended the game.

Julio's NFC Championship domination

Facing down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons wasted no time doing exactly what they had all season. Matt Ryan trusted Jones to make plays and prove there simply wasn't a winning matchup on the field for the Packers. Julio would finish the game with 180-yards and 2-touchdowns.

The defining moment of the performance would come at the start of the third quarter with Atlanta already up 24-0. Jones bullied two would be tacklers finishing a long touchdown run that put the exclamation point on Atlanta's return to the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history.

The elevator catch over Luke Kuechly

A personal favorite is the moment that gave Atlanta a 14-10 lead over the undefeated Carolina Panthers. The imposing defense and dominance of Cam Newton simply couldn't be stopped for much of the season. What the Falcons accomplished would set the blueprint for Denver's eventual Super Bowl win.

The moment that made this possible was Julio Jones beating the Carolina coverage to leap over their star linebacker to make a beautfil catch and finish the play scoring handing Atlanta a lead that would ruin Carolina's attempts at a perfect season.

2017 Touchdown catch vs. Patriots

The final year the Falcons made the playoffs was this 2017 season. Early in the year, the team was forced to match back up with the team that had crushed their dreams months earlier. The hangover for Atlanta was obvious.

Julio Jones was a notable exception with the receiver taking the ball out of a defender's hands to prevent an interception and grab a touchdown.

Jones first career touchdown

Julio's first career touchdown would set the tone for the legend's career and give Atlanta fans just a hint of what was to follow. Matt Ryan found Jones streaking down the field between two Colts defenders, with the throw being just a bit long. Julio laid out to make the catch and fall into the endzone for a beautiful throw and catch and just a taste of what the legendary duo had in the years to come.