5 Most interesting fits for the Atlanta Falcons vacant defensive coordinator position

1. Steve Wilks

If there is one potential coordinator who is going to make fans feel better about moving forward with Raheem Morris it is Steve Wilks. Wilks has already been pointed to as a great fit for the Falcons. The veteran coach knows the division well spending time as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. It isn't a hot take to suggest he wasn't given a fair shake after turning around an awful Matt Rhule start. The Panthers would push out the veteran coach in favor of Frank Reich. A move that would play out exactly as one might expect.

Wilks would land in San Francisco helping the 49ers to a Super Bowl only to be the one to pay for the team's loss. The veteran coach deserves far better and would be a perfect fit in Atlanta. A coach that has seen it all and has vast experience can offer help to Morris.

2. Lou Anarumo

The Falcons are already interviewing the former Bengals defensive coordinator. Yes, the Bengals defense was awful in the 2024 season and it was time for Cincy to move on. However, what this ignores is how the Bengals made their surprise run to the Super Bowl two years ago. Joe Burrow is given all of the credit but for those that watched the games you remember just how clutch the defense was.

With Jessie Bates and D.J. Reader still on the roster, this was a different defense. Coming up with a clutch stop against Patrick Mahomes and giving the Bengals a chance against a loaded Rams roster you can't ask for much more. Anarumo's resume is a bit misleading if you're not looking at the context and what he accomplished when it mattered most.

3. Robert Saleh

NFL pundits are already pointing out San Francisco as the obvious landing spot for the former Jets head coach. What this ignores is the fact that in back-to-back seasons the 49ers have blamed their defensive coordinator for the team's failures and fired them. Steve Wilks had the team in the Super Bowl giving Patrick Mahomes all he could handle and was still fired. Why join a sinking ship when you have a chance to play in a weak division?

Atlanta's defensive standards are so low Saleh just needs to put together a scheme that has Atlanta out of the league's basement. Do that and you're going to be carried by a loaded offense and perhaps have your name back in serious head coaching talks next season.

4. Rex Ryan

It is understandable why fans may roll their eyes at the idea of Rex Ryan as a head coach in the league again. What this does ignore is what Ryan accomplished with a cursed franchise. The Jets have never been close to serious contention since Ryan left. While it seems unlikely the former head coach will land a top job would he consider leaving ESPN for a coordinator position?

If he is serious about returning to coaching it would be a fun fit that could pair well with Raheem Morris. It is a young coaching staff that would benefit from more veteran leadership. Ryan would be an interesting fit.

5. Dennis Allen

Adding the former Saints head coach might not be a popular idea but it would be a savvy move. Allen was an elite coordinator who always found a way to get the most out of his defensive talent. Atlanta fans had a front row seat to what the coordinator accomplished over the years while rarely having any elite defensive talent.

It is clear he isn't a fit as a head coach but that doesn't mean the veteran cannot still coach a defense at a high level. It is a fit at least worth exploring.