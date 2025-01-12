5 offseason changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to end playoff drought

1. Hire a capable defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons put Jimmy Lake in a position that the coordinator was already a questionable decision for. The results were telling and left the team no real debate as to whether or not it is time to move on. There are so many veteran coaches on the market that would likely jump at the chance to work alongside Raheem Morris.

While the head coach may not be accomplished it is clear he is extremely respected by coaches and players alike. Atlanta needs a coordinator willing to leave his own system to put his players in the best possible position to win. Lake was either unwilling or unable to accomplish this consistently in the 2024 season. Leading up to the most obvious examples to end the season. Having DeAngelo Malone on the field in what was a playoff game.

In back-to-back weeks your defense also was put into overtime and didn't manage a stop. It wasn't Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes standing on the other side of the field. Yet your defense appeared to have zero answers offering no resistance on back-to-back weeks on game-winning drives. It speaks to a lack of talent and a need for a change at coordinator.