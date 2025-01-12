5 offseason changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to end playoff drought

2. Solve the quarterback drama early

The Atlanta Falcons continue selling the idea they won't cut Kirk Cousins. It is fair to wonder if this is simply posturing as you attempt to find a trade for the veteran. Cousins does have complete control with a no-trade clause that could keep the veteran in Atlanta if that is what he chooses. A choice that seems unlikely as the veteran enters the final years of his career. Cousins is likely fighting for his final chance at starting if things don't go well. The veteran quarterback staying in Atlanta as a backup for Michael Penix Jr. just doesn't make sense.

If you're looking at the money it is cheaper for Cousins to stay on Atlanta's roster than being cut. This is the only reason the idea can be taken seriously at all. However, you're going to be robbing a player that has your respect of a chance to start in the final years of his career. Considering how much coaches and the front office seem to love Cousins this seems unlikely.

Kirk's time in Atlanta is going to end with either a surprise trade or a roster cut. Make the decision early in the offseason and don't allow the drama to build.