5 offseason changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to end playoff drought

3. Focus offseason spending on fixing the defense

The Falcons are going to return ten offensive starters in the 2025 season. The only starter not locked in to return is starting center Drew Dalman. While the center is an important piece of the roster the team has proven themselves capable of surviving stretches without their starter. It wouldn't be shocking if the team opts to move on and look for cheaper production.

Regardless of what path Atlanta chooses to complete the offensive line whatever cap space the team can open must be focused on the defense. With limited draft picks due to tampering and the Matthew Judon trade, moves must be made in free agency. Atlanta's list of needs are obvious starting with creating a capable pass rush.

After fixing the pass rush the team needs to add a starter alongside Jessie Bates at safety and A.J. Terrell at corner. Both players have been more than holding up their expected production with little help around them. Find capable partners for both players and this defense has a chance not only be capable but one of the better units in the conference. A task easier said than done, but with the offense needing so little attention it can be accomplished.