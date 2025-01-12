5 offseason changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to end playoff drought

4. Raheem must be willing to improve

Off the field, it is easy to love Raheem Morris and you can see why the head coach is so well-respected around the league. He is a great defensive mind who proved the ability to get the most out of average pieces during his time with the Rams. However, there were a myriad of reasons the Falcons could have chosen to move on from the head coach after year one.

After a 6-3 start the Falcons completely collapsed and finished the year with a losing record. The majority of the blame should be shouldered by the head coach. Whether it was refusing to bench Cousins, hiring Lake, or being unable to make in-game adjustments there was plenty to be frustrated about with Morris.

The head coach was in charge of a collapse that appeared impossible at the start of the season. Still, what Morris is failing at can be fixed. Time management and in-game adjustments are areas coaches can easily grow if they are willing to learn and adapt. What you cannot fake or change is the ability to lead and create belief. Morris has the difficult part down; will the head coach be willing to change what he is lacking?