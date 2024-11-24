5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Judon
The only way the Atlanta Falcons even entertain bringing back Matthew Judon is if the edge rusher has an amazing final seven games. It seems the Falcons' big move of the offseason was arguably the worst trade of the season. While Terry Fontenot deserves heat for a myriad of decisions it is hard to fault the Atlanta GM for this move.
Judon when healthy was producing at a high level and consistently getting to the quarterback. Since joining the Falcons the pass rusher looks consistently out of gas and is unable to get into the backfield. Whether it is the scheme or Judon aging or a combination of both can be debated.
What is unavoidable is how big of a bust this trade has proven to be for the Falcons and the fact there is zero chance right now Judon is going to be back in Atlanta. Even with a strong finish there would be clear concerns about what caused Judon to be so unable to get to the quarterback for the first eleven games of the season. A bad trade that Atlanta is more than ready to put behind them.