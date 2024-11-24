5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Lorenzo Carter
Unlike Judon, the struggles from this Atlanta pass rusher could have been easily predicted. Both this site and others pointed out Carter as a possible cap savings move. Getting rid of Carter to bring back Bud Dupree or another capable edge rusher seemed the obvious move. Not only did the Falcons refuse to do this they opted to bring Carter back without signing any other edge rushers to compete for snaps. Carter is now a special teams player who is only pass-rushing when the Falcons simply lack any other options.
What did come as a surprise is Carter's regression defending against the run. The defender has never been an elite player but what he did offer was the ability to contain the pocket and great motor chasing the run. This ability is gone and with it Carter's future with the Falcons.
Atlanta needs to reset the edge position with only Arnold Ebiketie having a chance to retain a role. A historically bad pass rush cannot consider running it back with any of their current contributors being given consistent roles. Carter has had some nice moments for the Falcons but it should be the final weeks of his career with the Falcons. The struggles and lack of production demands the move.