5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Justin Simmons
It would be surprising to see either Simmons or Richie Grant return in the 2025 season. Simmons had a nice start for the Falcons but struggled the past three weeks. This is the level of play that caused the Broncos to move on and go with cheaper options. Perhaps Hellams returning could factor in as well with the safety winning the starting job during his rookie season.
If Simmons finishes the season strongly there could be reason to reconsider. For now, however, it is clear that this is cap space the Falcons need to use finding help rushing the passer. Jessie Bates isn't getting the support needed due to a complete lack of options rushing the passer. Atlanta's secondary is far better than the numbers suggest because of this.
You cannot afford to pay Simmons or any other piece of the secondary at a high level until the source of the problem is fixed. Putting Hellams or a draft pick into the lineup while spending cap space on pass rushing options is the expected move. Give Simmons credit for some nice moments with Atlanta including picking off Patrick Mahomes. However, the late defensive struggles makes an extension unlikely.