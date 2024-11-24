5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Yes, Kyle Pitts has his 5th year option picked up and isn't going to be a free agent for another year. Still, there is a chance Atlanta has had enough of the roller coaster that is Kyle Pitts. There is so much talent and hope Pitts can break a game open at any moment. More often than this happens there is a route he motors down early on or a play where the receiver is unable to make the play through contact.
It is hard to remember an Atlanta Falcon with this big of a frame who plays smaller. Pitts has so much talent and that is why it remains easy to talk yourself into another season of the tight-end. What is going to be different in year five? The Falcons have other options in free agency that would be at a cheaper rate and give them a bit more reliable blocking.
Pitts finding a new landing spot might be the move needed to unlock his ability. It seems clear at this point this is the version of Pitts we are getting moving forward. An elite talent who consistently fails to show up in the season's biggest moments.